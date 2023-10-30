featured-image
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 27: Keyonte George #3 of the Utah Jazz smiles as he brings the ball up the court against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second half of their game at the Delta Center on October 27 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)(Chris Gardner)

Roundball Roundup: Keyonte George's star skillset

October 30, 20232:59 PM MDT

In one year at Baylor, Keyonte George shot up draft boards and ultimately landed in Utah. As the 16th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, expectations have followed him since a spectacular Summer League. The Ringer's J. Kyle Mann took notice.

George displayed "shooting in a phone booth" much like Jamal Murray.

"If you’re that age and you have that skillset that is a potential star type skillset," Mann said. "So I think that’s why Keyonte is so intriguing, which also makes it kind of interesting why he fell in the draft. If a player has that kind of growth plate in their game, the Jazz are lucky that they snagged him at that spot honestly, all things considered."

