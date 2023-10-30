Roundball Roundup: Keyonte George's star skillset

In one year at Baylor, Keyonte George shot up draft boards and ultimately landed in Utah. As the 16th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, expectations have followed him since a spectacular Summer League. The Ringer's J. Kyle Mann took notice.

"If you’re that age and you have that skillset that is a potential star type skillset," Mann said. "So I think that’s why Keyonte is so intriguing, which also makes it kind of interesting why he fell in the draft. If a player has that kind of growth plate in their game, the Jazz are lucky that they snagged him at that spot honestly, all things considered."