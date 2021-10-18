Roundball Roundup: Kevin O’Connor appreciates Rudy Gobert’s impact

The best reality television show is back - NBA regular season basketball. It starts for the Jazz on Wednesday against the Thunder. JP talked about his favorite show.

Rudy Gobert: “I never let critics or people who made fun of my dreams discourage me. Actually, it was always the opposite. It fueled me even more.” New story on self-belief, sacrifice, a journey from France to Utah, and how he’s still running down a dream. https://t.co/Z5VsijpbN6 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) October 15, 2021

Plus, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor jumped on the show to talk about his piece on Rudy Gobert.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

1:50 — Trust rankings

11:55 — Why are there so many Boston NBA writers

14:35 — Rudy Gobert: Too Big to Fail

23:30 — Embracing failure

27:30 — West is open

