New Orleans Pelicans v Utah Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 11: Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the New Orleans Pelicans plays defense on Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz during a preseason game on October 11, 2021 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: Kevin O’Connor appreciates Rudy Gobert’s impact

by JP Chunga
Posted: Oct 18, 2021

The best reality television show is back - NBA regular season basketball. It starts for the Jazz on Wednesday against the Thunder. JP talked about his favorite show.

Plus, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor jumped on the show to talk about his piece on Rudy Gobert.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

1:50 — Trust rankings

11:55 — Why are there so many Boston NBA writers

14:35 — Rudy Gobert: Too Big to Fail

23:30 — Embracing failure

27:30 — West is open

Conley, Mike, Gobert, Rudy, Mitchell, Donovan, Snyder, Quin, Jazz
