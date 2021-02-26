Roundball Roundup: Jorge Sedano says the Jazz are the Lakers biggest threat

by JP Chunga
Posted: Feb 26, 2021

Number 1 in the league, and now people are starting to believe in this team. ESPN’s Jorge Sedano explains why he thinks Utah can make the West Finals. Plus, discourse on turtlenecks.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

2:25 — Mike Conley snubbed

7:05 — Can you believe in the Jazz?

15:05 — Jazz-Heat similarities

22:45 — LA radio needed a therapy session

28:05 — Turtlenecks

Listen and Subscribe: 

