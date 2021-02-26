Roundball Roundup: Jorge Sedano says the Jazz are the Lakers biggest threat
Number 1 in the league, and now people are starting to believe in this team. ESPN’s Jorge Sedano explains why he thinks Utah can make the West Finals. Plus, discourse on turtlenecks.
look what my mans @sedano just sent me
You might want to check out this Warriors/Pacers game if for no other reason than to check out Jorge’s elite turtleneck game.
great look pic.twitter.com/LOi1Qqze8G
— Openly Black History (@clintonyates) February 24, 2021
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
2:25 — Mike Conley snubbed
7:05 — Can you believe in the Jazz?
15:05 — Jazz-Heat similarities
22:45 — LA radio needed a therapy session
28:05 — Turtlenecks
