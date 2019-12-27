Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: Jazz score win in Clarkson's debut + LAC preview
Jordan Clarkson felt the love on day one.
Gave @jordanclarksons a taste of that 801 atmosphere:
"It gets pretty loud in there. I've always felt it from the other side."#HomieCourtAdvantage | @TryHomie pic.twitter.com/9A2UVc3vN1
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 27, 2019
He debuted with 9 points and a win. Reaction from the locker room and a preview of Saturday’s matchup against LA.
A rundown of the episode:
1:50 — Clarkson’s marks
3:00 — What Justin Zanik and Dennis Lindsey saw in JC
8:45 — Kawhi’s confusing year
