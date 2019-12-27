Portland Trail Blazers v Utah Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - DECEMBER 26: Donovan Mitchell #45 and Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz high-five during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers on December 26, 2019 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: Jazz score win in Clarkson's debut + LAC preview

by JP Chunga
Posted: Dec 27, 2019

Jordan Clarkson felt the love on day one.

He debuted with 9 points and a win. Reaction from the locker room and a preview of Saturday’s matchup against LA.

A rundown of the episode:

1:50 — Clarkson’s marks

3:00 — What Justin Zanik and Dennis Lindsey saw in JC

8:45 — Kawhi’s confusing year 

