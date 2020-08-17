Roundball Roundup: Jazz-Nuggets playoff day!

Mike Conley is out of the bubble. He returned to his family. Hear the reaction from Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson. JP looks at the basketball implications on the series.

Plus, ESPN's Jorge Sedano and TNT's Stephanie Ready gave their thoughts on previous Jazz-Nuggets battles.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros

1:20 — Behind Mike 100%

6:20 — Jorge Sedano on Denver

9:00 — Stephanie Ready on the latter moments of Jazz-Nuggets

12:40 — Donovan Mitchell’s growth

