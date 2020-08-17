Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets
Orlando, FL - AUGUST 8: Joe Ingles #2 of the Utah Jazz looks on during the game against the Denver Nuggets on August 8, 2020 at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: Jazz-Nuggets playoff day!

by JP Chunga
Posted: Aug 17, 2020

Mike Conley is out of the bubble. He returned to his family. Hear the reaction from Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson. JP looks at the basketball implications on the series.

Plus, ESPN's Jorge Sedano and TNT's Stephanie Ready gave their thoughts on previous Jazz-Nuggets battles.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros

1:20 — Behind Mike 100%

6:20 — Jorge Sedano on Denver

9:00 — Stephanie Ready on the latter moments of Jazz-Nuggets

12:40 — Donovan Mitchell’s growth

Listen and Subscribe: 

Clarkson, Jordan, Conley, Mike, Gobert, Rudy, Mitchell, Donovan, Snyder, Quin
