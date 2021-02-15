Miami Heat v Utah Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 13: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz high fives Royce O'Neale #23 of the Utah Jazz during the game Miami Heat on February 13, 2021 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Roundball Roundup: Jazz keep blowing teams away, lead league in point differential

by JP Chunga
Posted: Feb 15, 2021

With 3 wins against the East, Utah is cruising up the power rankings ladder.

JP looks at a number that shows the Jazz are for real. Plus, Nayo learns about the franchise’s eccentric coach Frank Layden.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

0:55 — Blowouts, blowouts, blowouts

5:05 — The latest

10:40 — 50 wins in sight, what do you do with your hands?

16:40 — Georges on IG Live

24:10 — Frank

