Roundball Roundup: Jazz keep blowing teams away, lead league in point differential
With 3 wins against the East, Utah is cruising up the power rankings ladder.
JP looks at a number that shows the Jazz are for real. Plus, Nayo learns about the franchise’s eccentric coach Frank Layden.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
0:55 — Blowouts, blowouts, blowouts
5:05 — The latest
10:40 — 50 wins in sight, what do you do with your hands?
16:40 — Georges on IG Live
24:10 — Frank
Listen and Subscribe:
