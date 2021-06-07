Utah Jazz v LA Clippers
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 19: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz dunks the ball during the game against the LA Clippers on February 19, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: Jazz-Clippers set for the second round

Posted: Jun 07, 2021

According to ESPN stats and info, Kawhi Leonard became the fourth player in NBA history to score 200 or more points on at least 60% shooting from the field in a playoff series.

JP gave a mini-preview of the series. 

Bogdanovic, Bojan, Clarkson, Jordan, Gobert, Rudy, Mitchell, Donovan, Snyder, Quin
