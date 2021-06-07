Roundball Roundup: Jazz-Clippers set for the second round

According to ESPN stats and info, Kawhi Leonard became the fourth player in NBA history to score 200 or more points on at least 60% shooting from the field in a playoff series.

KAWHI MID-RANGE THIS POSTSEASON

(10 feet to 3-pt arc) 23 makes

37 attempts

62.2% FG% These are layups for Kawhi. pic.twitter.com/ieqk7ZUVZE — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) June 7, 2021

JP gave a mini-preview of the series.

