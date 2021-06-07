Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: Jazz-Clippers set for the second round
According to ESPN stats and info, Kawhi Leonard became the fourth player in NBA history to score 200 or more points on at least 60% shooting from the field in a playoff series.
KAWHI MID-RANGE THIS POSTSEASON
(10 feet to 3-pt arc)
23 makes
37 attempts
62.2% FG%
These are layups for Kawhi. pic.twitter.com/ieqk7ZUVZE
— Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) June 7, 2021
JP gave a mini-preview of the series.
