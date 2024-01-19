Roundball Roundup: Jazz assistant Scott Morrison on Utah's offensive turnaround

After a decade at Lakehead University, Morrison took a sabbatical to try to find an NBA. He examined how three pointers were created and what leads to the best shots. After a year of study, he produced a paper, and it got him noticed within the league.

"He’s [Will Hardy] kinda switched it back to how he wants to play, which is wide open spacing, free-flowing, guys making reads as opposed to being scripted all the time," Morrison said. "And I think the players have really adjusted well to that and thrived in that system. And also he’s found a great mix of rotation - who’s starting, who’s coming off the bench, who’s playing together. Just that whole mix of combinations, pairs, three guys on together at the same time. Things like that. There’s numbers for all those things, but you have to have a good feel for it. And I think that’s what he’s best at is having a good feel for what’s going to make each guy be their best."