Utah Jazz v Toronto Raptors
TORONTO, CANADA - DECEMBER 1: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz shoots the ball during a game against the Toronto Raptors on December 1, 2019 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Ron Turenne/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: Jazz approach important week against Sixers and Lakers

by JP Chunga
Posted: Dec 02, 2019

1-1 over the weekend. Quin Snyder challenges his club. How will they respond on the final day of the road trip? UtahJazz.com's JP Chunga looks at the week ahead. 

A rundown of the episode:

0:55 — Donovan pleads for the same energy

3:50 — Mike Conley’s recaps Coach Q’s challenge

6:05 — Grizzlies recap + Ja and Spida

9:35 — Philadelphia tonight, LA on Wednesday, and Memphis on Saturday

