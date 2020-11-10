Roundball Roundup: Jay Bilas previews the 2020 NBA Draft

It’s Draft season! Take a look at the ESPN Big Board and dive into the prospects with JP Chunga.

Who will be available for the Jazz’s pick at 23? Jay Bilas offers his thoughts on this year's class.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros

2:10 — Looking at ESPN’s Top 5

10:30 — Recruiting Quin Snyder to Duke

17:50 — Anthony Edwards

23:10 — Deepest position

29:10 — Back end of the first round (Josh Green, Nico Mannion, Jaden McDaniels, Isaiah Stewart)

Listen and Subscribe: