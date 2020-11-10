Roundball Roundup: Jay Bilas previews the 2020 NBA Draft
It’s Draft season! Take a look at the ESPN Big Board and dive into the prospects with JP Chunga.
Who will be available for the Jazz’s pick at 23? Jay Bilas offers his thoughts on this year's class.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros
2:10 — Looking at ESPN’s Top 5
10:30 — Recruiting Quin Snyder to Duke
17:50 — Anthony Edwards
23:10 — Deepest position
29:10 — Back end of the first round (Josh Green, Nico Mannion, Jaden McDaniels, Isaiah Stewart)
