Roundball Roundup: Isaiah Thomas wants to be in the NBA

March 12, 20243:22 PM MDT

Isaiah Thomas has loved basketball as long as he can remember. The newest Salt Lake City Star spoke to JP Chunga about joining the G League.

"Before I loved anything, I loved a basketball," Thomas said. "It just brings a smile to my face. It’s never felt like work. It’s never felt like it’s been hard. It’s just something, obviously I’ve been really good at it since I was young, but everything about the game of basketball I loved, and I know until that goes away like I’m going to give it everything I have. No matter if it’s in the G League, back in the NBA - because I know I will be back there at some point - or back at the crib hooping with kids. It doesn’t matter. That feeling is just the same."

