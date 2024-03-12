Roundball Roundup: Isaiah Thomas wants to be in the NBA

Isaiah Thomas has loved basketball as long as he can remember. The newest Salt Lake City Star spoke to JP Chunga about joining the G League.
"Before I loved anything, I loved a basketball," Thomas said. "It just brings a smile to my face. It’s never felt like work. It’s never felt like it’s been hard. It’s just something, obviously I’ve been really good at it since I was young, but everything about the game of basketball I loved, and I know until that goes away like I’m going to give it everything I have. No matter if it’s in the G League, back in the NBA - because I know I will be back there at some point - or back at the crib hooping with kids. It doesn’t matter. That feeling is just the same."
