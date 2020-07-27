Roundball Roundup: How Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert helped Taylor Rooks

Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks is reporting from inside the NBA’s Orlando Campus. Her first video included Rudy Gobert. JP reviews the first two scrimmages and discusses the latest from Disney with the Take it There host.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros

0:55 — Two scrimmages in the book

5:40 — Headlines: Zion, WNBA, and the LA Times

11:00 — Taylor describes her experience with a false positive COVID test

12:55 — How Donovan and Rudy helped her through that time

16:30 — The atmosphere on campus

23:00 — Rudy and Donovan’s relationship

27:35 — “I am so proud to see the way that social justice is at the forefront.”

Listen and Subscribe: