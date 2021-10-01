Roundball Roundup: Holly Rowe discusses her homecoming to the Utah Jazz.

JP met the newest member of the broadcast team at a top secret commercial shoot.

Mic check Presenting the voices of the Utah Jazz, coming to you every game day. Welcome, @sportsiren! | #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/AHkX1prCy5 — utahjazz (@utahjazz) September 24, 2021

Holly Rowe joins the podcast to give background on the move.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

7:30 — Her crazy schedule

13:10 — “I remember the day the Jazz moved from New Orleans”

17:20 — Pat Summitt

22:55 — Michael Jordan’s Flu Game

29:05 — WNBA Playoffs

