Roundball Roundup: Holly Rowe discusses her homecoming to the Utah Jazz.
JP met the newest member of the broadcast team at a top secret commercial shoot.
Mic check
Presenting the voices of the Utah Jazz, coming to you every game day.
Welcome, @sportsiren! | #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/AHkX1prCy5
— utahjazz (@utahjazz) September 24, 2021
Holly Rowe joins the podcast to give background on the move.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
7:30 — Her crazy schedule
13:10 — “I remember the day the Jazz moved from New Orleans”
17:20 — Pat Summitt
22:55 — Michael Jordan’s Flu Game
29:05 — WNBA Playoffs
Listen and Subscribe:
