Roundball Roundup: Holly Rowe discusses her homecoming to the Utah Jazz.

by JP Chunga
Posted: Oct 01, 2021

JP met the newest member of the broadcast team at a top secret commercial shoot.

Holly Rowe joins the podcast to give background on the move. 

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

7:30 — Her crazy schedule

13:10 — “I remember the day the Jazz moved from New Orleans”

17:20 — Pat Summitt

22:55 — Michael Jordan’s Flu Game

29:05 — WNBA Playoffs

Listen and Subscribe: 

