Chris Nicoll/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: Haley O'Shaughnessy explains why Louisville loves Donovan Mitchell
Spinsters is one of the best new podcasts of 2021. Hosted by Jordan Ligons and Haley O’Shaughnessy, the pod offers a magazine style look at basketball.
wtf!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Nn585ITG8b
— haley o'shaughnessy (@HaleyOSomething) December 1, 2021
JP Chunga caught up with Kentuckian Haley O’Shaughnessy to discuss Donovan Mitchell and contenders in the Western Conference.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
11:30 — Spotify wrapped
17:15 — Expectations for Donovan coming out
25:30 — Western Conference red flags
Listen and Subscribe:
NEXT UP: