Portland Trail Blazers v Utah Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - NOVEMBER 29: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz drives to the basket against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 29, 2021 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Chris Nicoll/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: Haley O'Shaughnessy explains why Louisville loves Donovan Mitchell

Posted: Dec 03, 2021

Spinsters is one of the best new podcasts of 2021. Hosted by Jordan Ligons and Haley O’Shaughnessy, the pod offers a magazine style look at basketball.

JP Chunga caught up with Kentuckian Haley O’Shaughnessy to discuss Donovan Mitchell and contenders in the Western Conference.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

11:30 — Spotify wrapped

17:15 — Expectations for Donovan coming out 

25:30 — Western Conference red flags

