Roundball Roundup: GM Justin Zanik talks Danny Ainge memes and Jordan Clarkson extension

With the season starting against the Kings, General Manager Justin Zanik sat down with JP Chunga to preview the season.
"Lauri [Markkanen] going from a very good role-playing starter to a Most Improved Player, an All-Star starter," Zanik said. "Next step, and you’ve heard Coach [Will Hardy] talk about this in the media as well, he’s a de facto leader on our team now. How he embraces that being number one on the scouting report, on basketball court. And then also as a leader as all of these players look at him off the court. He’s built for it. Most great leaders are the ones that don’t ever ask to do it. I don’t think Lauri would ever ask to do it. But when asked to do it, he’s up for it."
