Roundball Roundup: GM Justin Zanik talks Danny Ainge memes and Jordan Clarkson extension

"Lauri [Markkanen] going from a very good role-playing starter to a Most Improved Player, an All-Star starter," Zanik said. "Next step, and you’ve heard Coach [Will Hardy] talk about this in the media as well, he’s a de facto leader on our team now. How he embraces that being number one on the scouting report, on basketball court. And then also as a leader as all of these players look at him off the court. He’s built for it. Most great leaders are the ones that don’t ever ask to do it. I don’t think Lauri would ever ask to do it. But when asked to do it, he’s up for it."