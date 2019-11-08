Roundball Roundup: GM Justin Zanik discusses the Jazz's start to the season

The new general manager on Donovan, Bojan, and Mike
by JP Chunga
Posted: Nov 08, 2019

General manager Justin Zanik started out at Northwestern in vocal performance. He explained why he switched to basketball. Plus, reviewing the win against Philly.

A rundown of the episode:

0:40 — Mike Conley speaks to Sam Amick

3:35 — Jazz-Sixers recap

4:05 — Donovan in the midrange

6:00 — Bucks preview

7:40 — Zanik remembers his high school singing days

13:20 — How he became an agent

21:40 — Team building this last offseason

25:00 — State of the team

Listen and subscribe:

