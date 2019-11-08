Roundball Roundup: GM Justin Zanik discusses the Jazz's start to the season

General manager Justin Zanik started out at Northwestern in vocal performance. He explained why he switched to basketball. Plus, reviewing the win against Philly.

A rundown of the episode:

0:40 — Mike Conley speaks to Sam Amick

3:35 — Jazz-Sixers recap

4:05 — Donovan in the midrange

6:00 — Bucks preview

7:40 — Zanik remembers his high school singing days

13:20 — How he became an agent

21:40 — Team building this last offseason

25:00 — State of the team

Listen and subscribe: