Roundball Roundup: GM Justin Zanik discusses the Jazz's start to the season
The new general manager on Donovan, Bojan, and Mike
General manager Justin Zanik started out at Northwestern in vocal performance. He explained why he switched to basketball. Plus, reviewing the win against Philly.
A rundown of the episode:
0:40 — Mike Conley speaks to Sam Amick
3:35 — Jazz-Sixers recap
4:05 — Donovan in the midrange
6:00 — Bucks preview
7:40 — Zanik remembers his high school singing days
13:20 — How he became an agent
21:40 — Team building this last offseason
25:00 — State of the team
