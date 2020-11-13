Roundball Roundup: General Manager Justin Zanik on the Jazz’s Draft process

The Draft preview continues with looking at ESPN’s 6-10 best available.

Plus, JP Chunga and Aaron Falk sit down with Justin Zanik. The Jazz General Manager discusses the Draft, bubble, and upcoming season

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

2:10 — Looking at ESPN’s Top 6-10 (Toppin, Okoro, Haliburton, Williams, Hayes)

7:45 — Reviewing year 1 as GM

9:20 — The Jazz’s draft process

15:35 — Reaction to the December 22 regular season start

19:15 — What can translate from the bubble

31:15 — Expectations for next year

