Roundball Roundup: General Manager Justin Zanik on the Jazz’s Draft process
The Draft preview continues with looking at ESPN’s 6-10 best available.
Plus, JP Chunga and Aaron Falk sit down with Justin Zanik. The Jazz General Manager discusses the Draft, bubble, and upcoming season
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
2:10 — Looking at ESPN’s Top 6-10 (Toppin, Okoro, Haliburton, Williams, Hayes)
7:45 — Reviewing year 1 as GM
9:20 — The Jazz’s draft process
15:35 — Reaction to the December 22 regular season start
19:15 — What can translate from the bubble
31:15 — Expectations for next year
Listen and Subscribe:
NEXT UP: