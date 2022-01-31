Roundball Roundup: Former NBA GM Ryan McDonough talks trade deadline

Hired just before Danny Ainge joined the Boston Celtics front office, Ryan McDonough worked his way up the basketball executive ladder - all the way to General Manger of the Phoenix Suns. The ex-GM joined JP Chunga to give a primer on the trade deadline.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

6:45 — All-Star picks

15:30 — Working with Danny Ainge

26:50 — What to watch ahead of the deadline

