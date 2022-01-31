Phoenix Suns v Utah Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - JANUARY 26: Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz handles the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns on January 26, 2022 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: Former NBA GM Ryan McDonough talks trade deadline

Posted: Jan 31, 2022

Hired just before Danny Ainge joined the Boston Celtics front office, Ryan McDonough worked his way up the basketball executive ladder - all the way to General Manger of the Phoenix Suns. The ex-GM joined JP Chunga to give a primer on the trade deadline.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

6:45 — All-Star picks

15:30 — Working with Danny Ainge

26:50 — What to watch ahead of the deadline

Conley, Mike, Gobert, Rudy, House Jr., Danuel, Mitchell, Donovan, Snyder, Quin
