Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: Former NBA GM Ryan McDonough talks trade deadline
Hired just before Danny Ainge joined the Boston Celtics front office, Ryan McDonough worked his way up the basketball executive ladder - all the way to General Manger of the Phoenix Suns. The ex-GM joined JP Chunga to give a primer on the trade deadline.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
6:45 — All-Star picks
15:30 — Working with Danny Ainge
26:50 — What to watch ahead of the deadline
