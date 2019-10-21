Roundball Roundup: Extensions for Joe Ingles and Quin Snyder + Stanton Kidd makes the roster

It’s extension szn! Quin Snyder and Joe Ingles are solidified with the club long-term. UtahJazz.com’s JP Chunga runs through the news and looks at what the national media is saying about the team. Plus, the 15-man roster is out. Hear from Stanton Kidd on his journey from Europe to Utah.

A rundown of the episode:

1:55 — Quin Snyder’s extension

6:15 — Joe Ingles’s extension

7:55 — Final roster revealed

8:35 — Stanton Kidd describes the team’s chemistry

10:30 — What he learned from David Blatt in Europe

12:40 — What the ESPN’s Zach Lowe, SI’s Chris Mannix, and NYT’s Marc Stein are saying

16:00 — The week ahead

Listen and subscribe: