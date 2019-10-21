Roundball Roundup: Extensions for Joe Ingles and Quin Snyder + Stanton Kidd makes the roster
Episode 6 sets up the home opener against OKC
It’s extension szn! Quin Snyder and Joe Ingles are solidified with the club long-term. UtahJazz.com’s JP Chunga runs through the news and looks at what the national media is saying about the team. Plus, the 15-man roster is out. Hear from Stanton Kidd on his journey from Europe to Utah.
A rundown of the episode:
1:55 — Quin Snyder’s extension
6:15 — Joe Ingles’s extension
7:55 — Final roster revealed
8:35 — Stanton Kidd describes the team’s chemistry
10:30 — What he learned from David Blatt in Europe
12:40 — What the ESPN’s Zach Lowe, SI’s Chris Mannix, and NYT’s Marc Stein are saying
16:00 — The week ahead
Listen and subscribe:
NEXT UP: