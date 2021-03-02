Roundball Roundup: Etan Thomas appreciates the Jazz’s activism
As the Jazz wrap up February and head into the All-Star break, JP previews what Sunday’s showcase might look like. Thank goodness for the Elam Ending!
Plus, JP catches up with former Syracuse and NBA vet Etan Thomas. He hosted a roundtable with Mike Conley for Black History Month.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
2:20 — Second half schedule
7:10 — Who would you pick first in the All-Star Draft?
16:45 — Nayo’s latest on Jazz history
26:40 — What brought Etan to basketball
32:45 — The shift in athletes to social activism
37:05 — Media-player dynamics
42:45 — What he likes about the Jazz
50:05 — His discussion with Kyle Korver
