Roundball Roundup: Etan Thomas appreciates the Jazz’s activism

As the Jazz wrap up February and head into the All-Star break, JP previews what Sunday’s showcase might look like. Thank goodness for the Elam Ending!

Plus, JP catches up with former Syracuse and NBA vet Etan Thomas. He hosted a roundtable with Mike Conley for Black History Month.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

2:20 — Second half schedule

7:10 — Who would you pick first in the All-Star Draft?

16:45 — Nayo’s latest on Jazz history

26:40 — What brought Etan to basketball

32:45 — The shift in athletes to social activism

37:05 — Media-player dynamics

42:45 — What he likes about the Jazz

50:05 — His discussion with Kyle Korver

