Jeff Swinger/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: ESPN’s Tim MacMahon on Luka Doncic’s availability against the Jazz
Luka Doncic hasn’t played a minute in the series so far. And still, the Mavericks hold a 2-1 lead.
Mavs G Jalen Brunson has 72 points and only one turnover in the last two games, putting him in some pretty impressive company.
From @ESPNStatsInfo: pic.twitter.com/gxXl66vCj7
— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 22, 2022
ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reports on the optimism surrounding the Mavericks young star ahead of Game 4.
