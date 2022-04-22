Roundball Roundup: ESPN’s Tim MacMahon on Luka Doncic’s availability against the Jazz

Luka Doncic hasn’t played a minute in the series so far. And still, the Mavericks hold a 2-1 lead.

Mavs G Jalen Brunson has 72 points and only one turnover in the last two games, putting him in some pretty impressive company. From @ESPNStatsInfo: pic.twitter.com/gxXl66vCj7 — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 22, 2022

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reports on the optimism surrounding the Mavericks young star ahead of Game 4.

Listen and Subscribe: