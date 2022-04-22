NBA 2022 Playoffs - Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 21: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the game against the Utah Jazz during Round 1 Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs on April 21, 2022 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Jeff Swinger/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: ESPN’s Tim MacMahon on Luka Doncic’s availability against the Jazz

Posted: Apr 22, 2022

Luka Doncic hasn’t played a minute in the series so far. And still, the Mavericks hold a 2-1 lead. 

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reports on the optimism surrounding the Mavericks young star ahead of Game 4. 

Listen and Subscribe: 

Tags
Bogdanovic, Bojan, Conley, Mike, Gobert, Rudy, Mitchell, Donovan, O'Neale, Royce
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter