Roundball Roundup: ESPN's Monica McNutt talks Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, and Will Hardy

ESPN's Monica McNutt is usually the first reporter to interview players after they're drafted. That was the case for the Jazz's first round picks in the 2023 edition. And even if they need some reminding, they all remember that night.

"You can see he’s got size, he’s got confidence, he’s got athleticism," McNutt said. "I think the game will slow down for him as he continues to get reps on the NBA level. But even Will [Hardy] said when the G League team is playing and he has time, he makes it a point to go make sure he goes and sees those guys so that Taylor knows that he’s not forgotten. I just think y’all have a really good thing going right now. I know it might include some lumps this particular season as you are young, but you’ve got pieces that I think most organizations in the league would be very excited to have."