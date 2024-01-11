Roundball Roundup: ESPN's Dave Pasch remember toughness of 90's Jazz

"We all talked about the Bad Boys and that era, but Utah was tough," Pasch remembered. "And you knew that going to Salt Lake that was a tough place to play if you were on the opposing team. And I think that’s still the case. It’s why it’s one of the great place to do a game because the fans are in to it man, and they love their Jazz and they hate the other team. When done constructively and positively, it’s a great environment."