featured-image
PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 29: Doris Burke and Dave Pasch call the came between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns on March 29, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images)(Jim Poorten)

Roundball Roundup: ESPN's Dave Pasch remember toughness of 90's Jazz

January 11, 20242:07 PM MST

ESPN's Dave Pasch made a stop in Chicago early in his career. He worked as a sports talk show host.

Incidentally, this was during the Last Dance era of the Chicago Bulls - when they faced off with the Utah Jazz in the NBA Finals.

"We all talked about the Bad Boys and that era, but Utah was tough," Pasch remembered. "And you knew that going to Salt Lake that was a tough place to play if you were on the opposing team. And I think that’s still the case. It’s why it’s one of the great place to do a game because the fans are in to it man, and they love their Jazz and they hate the other team. When done constructively and positively, it’s a great environment."

Catch Dave Pasch on Roundball Roundup on Apple, Spotify, Google, or Stitcher.

Roundball Roundup is presented by First Colony Mortgage, the official mortgage lender of the Utah Jazz.

Tags

podcastRoundball RoundupUtah Jazz Podcast Network