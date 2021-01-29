Roundball Roundup: ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth on the #1 Utah Jazz

The most important stat during the win streak:

The Jazz have trailed in fourth quarters for a grand total of 57 seconds during their 10-game winning streak, per @ESPNStatsInfo. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 28, 2021

JP reviews the week that was and talks to Cassidy Hubbarth of Hoop Streams. She votes on the NBA Awards, so JP makes the case for Jordan Clarkson.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

0:50 — The number to know

4:50 — Those 90s Bulls

11:20 — Current Jazz

16:10 — Awards voting

23:10 — Quaranstreams

