Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets - Game Seven
ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 1: ESPN Reporter, Cassidy Hubbarth, during a game between the Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets during Round One, Game Seven of the NBA Playoffs on September 1, 2020 at the AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth on the #1 Utah Jazz

by JP Chunga
Posted: Jan 29, 2021

The most important stat during the win streak:

JP reviews the week that was and talks to Cassidy Hubbarth of Hoop Streams. She votes on the NBA Awards, so JP makes the case for Jordan Clarkson.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

0:50 — The number to know

4:50 — Those 90s Bulls

11:20 — Current Jazz

16:10 — Awards voting

23:10 — Quaranstreams

