Utah Jazz v Golden State Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JANUARY 22: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz shoots the ball against the Golden State Warriors on January 22, 2020 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: Discussing the Great Marketing Machine

by JP Chunga
Posted: Jan 24, 2020

Utah makes it 18 of the last 20. Yes, the schedule gets harder - we’ll learn more about the team - ALSO the nation will find out about the Jazz. JP looks ahead at the matchup against Dallas.

A rundown of the episode:

0:30 — Giveaway time!

3:20 — Ethan Strauss writes about the Jazz

7:00 — Since December 26th, Utah’s offense is #1

9:25 — David Thorpe on Luka Doncic

