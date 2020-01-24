Roundball Roundup: Discussing the Great Marketing Machine

Utah makes it 18 of the last 20. Yes, the schedule gets harder - we’ll learn more about the team - ALSO the nation will find out about the Jazz. JP looks ahead at the matchup against Dallas.

Win a signed Donovan Mitchell Jersey.

A rundown of the episode:

0:30 — Giveaway time!

3:20 — Ethan Strauss writes about the Jazz

7:00 — Since December 26th, Utah’s offense is #1

9:25 — David Thorpe on Luka Doncic