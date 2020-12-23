Roundball Roundup: Dennis Lindsey previews the 2020-2021 Season
With the shortest offseason in professional sports history, Dennis Lindsey needed to work fast. The Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Utah Jazz joins JP and Aaron to discuss free agency, contract extensions, and country music.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
0:10 — Country music song title for the offseason
3:10 — Extensions for Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell
11:45 — “He didn’t play well in Bakersfield, he dominated.”
17:25 — Derrick Favors coming back
23:25 — Stacking up in the West
