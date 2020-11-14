Roundball Roundup: David Locke shares his favorite prospects in the Draft

Every year, a scout or executive falls in love with a prospect. A skill pops. JP catches up with David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz, to hear who stands out in 2020.

Catch David’s daily show here and Locked on NBA over here.



Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

1:50 — Looking at ESPN’s Top 11-15 (Vassell, Achiuwa, Nesmith, Hampton, Maxey)

7:45 — Takeaway from Dennis Lindsey and Justin Zanik press availability

14:15 — International prospects (Pokusevski, Maledon, Bolmaro)

21:35 — David talks about a prospect nobody is talking about

31:20 — The first number to check with a prospect (Cole Anthony)

36:05 — Saddiq Bey

Listen and Subscribe: