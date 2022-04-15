Roundball Roundup: Danuel House needs his 2K rating fixed

Apparently shooting 41.5% from three in 25 games for the Jazz doesn’t affect your player ratings in 2K.

“Y’all got little kids out here thinking that people - such as myself and other guys in this league - can’t really do stuff when we know we can do it,” House declared. “So fix it! Fix the dang game. Because I played that game the other day for the first time, and when I say I came off the pick-and-roll and I was trying to throw the ball back. The game simulating the read that made me throw it across the court and it ended up picking the thing off. Hey, fix that 2K man!”

things that won't show up on a stat sheet but are awesome so we're gonna post it anyway: @DanuelHouseJr breaking up this 3-on-1 fast break #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/zRVDIL6Y15 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 9, 2022

JP caught up with Danuel House to try and correct the record. Plus, he previewed Jazz-Mavs Game 1.

