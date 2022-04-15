Los Angeles Lakers v Utah Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - MARCH 31: Danuel House Jr. #25 of the Utah Jazz drives to the basket during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 31, 2022 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: Danuel House needs his 2K rating fixed

Posted: Apr 15, 2022

Apparently shooting 41.5% from three in 25 games for the Jazz doesn’t affect your player ratings in 2K.

“Y’all got little kids out here thinking that people - such as myself and other guys in this league - can’t really do stuff when we know we can do it,” House declared. “So fix it! Fix the dang game. Because I played that game the other day for the first time, and when I say I came off the pick-and-roll and I was trying to throw the ball back. The game simulating the read that made me throw it across the court and it ended up picking the thing off. Hey, fix that 2K man!”

JP caught up with Danuel House to try and correct the record. Plus, he previewed Jazz-Mavs Game 1.

Listen and Subscribe: 

Tags
Bogdanovic, Bojan, Clarkson, Jordan, Conley, Mike, Gobert, Rudy, Mitchell, Donovan
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter