Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets
Orlando, FL - AUGUST 8: The Utah Jazz huddle up during the game against the Denver Nuggets on August 8, 2020 at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: Chris Mannix explains how the bubble bonded the Jazz

by JP Chunga
Posted: May 19, 2021

Last night’s play-in games have JP feeling like the Pacers.

But it’s fun! And the podcast is pro-fun. With the West play-in tonight, JP looks at Lakers-Warriors and Grizzlies-Spurs with Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix. His latest describes how the Jazz needed the bubble to become the West's number 1 seed.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

6:45 — Utah’s journey from dysfunction to dominance 

13:55 — Awards chatter

22:15 — Western Conference play-in games

Tags
Bogdanovic, Bojan, Clarkson, Jordan, Conley, Mike, Mitchell, Donovan, Snyder, Quin
