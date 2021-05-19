Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: Chris Mannix explains how the bubble bonded the Jazz
Last night’s play-in games have JP feeling like the Pacers.
— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 18, 2021
But it’s fun! And the podcast is pro-fun. With the West play-in tonight, JP looks at Lakers-Warriors and Grizzlies-Spurs with Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix. His latest describes how the Jazz needed the bubble to become the West's number 1 seed.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
6:45 — Utah’s journey from dysfunction to dominance
13:55 — Awards chatter
22:15 — Western Conference play-in games
