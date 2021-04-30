Roundball Roundup: Chris Kamrani explains his favorite Jazz stories

Whether it’s writing about the jazz band at the Salt Palace or catching up with Dennis Lindsey about Utah’s sixth man, Chris Kamrani covers it all at The Athletic. His latest is a profile of Joe Ingles’s life after the buzzer sounds, and he’s hanging around his kids.

Joe and Renae Ingles described in pretty remarkable detail what this day was like, and what it meant to them. It encompassed just about everything. When Renae and the kids got home, Jacob didn't want to take his dad's jersey off. Story for @TheAthleticNBA. https://t.co/4D6v6JUbbi pic.twitter.com/HfC8vyg6SD — Chris Kamrani (@chriskamrani) April 27, 2021

JP caught up with CK to discuss his favorite stories on the Utah Jazz.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

7:55 — How Chris would describe his job

13:55 — Quin Snyder and Joe Ingles similarities

23:10 — Looking like Ricky Rubio

28:25 — Jordan Clarkson

32:35 — Topaz football team

38:40 — Jazz band

Listen and Subscribe: