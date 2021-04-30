Minnesota Timberwolves v Utah Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 24: Joe Ingles #2 and Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz hi-five during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 24, 2021 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: Chris Kamrani explains his favorite Jazz stories

by JP Chunga
Posted: Apr 30, 2021

Whether it’s writing about the jazz band at the Salt Palace or catching up with Dennis Lindsey about Utah’s sixth man, Chris Kamrani covers it all at The Athletic. His latest is a profile of Joe Ingles’s life after the buzzer sounds, and he’s hanging around his kids.

JP caught up with CK to discuss his favorite stories on the Utah Jazz.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

7:55 — How Chris would describe his job

13:55 — Quin Snyder and Joe Ingles similarities

23:10 — Looking like Ricky Rubio

28:25 — Jordan Clarkson

32:35 — Topaz football team

38:40 — Jazz band

Listen and Subscribe: 

Tags
Clarkson, Jordan, Gobert, Rudy, Ingles, Joe, Snyder, Quin, Jazz
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter