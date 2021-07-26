NBAE/Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: Chad Ford previews the NBA Draft, Jazz at 30
The Jazz hold the 30th pick in this year’s NBA Draft, airing Thursday on ESPN and ABC.
Who will hear their name called? JP asked Chad Ford (NBA Big Board) to give an overview on this year’s class of prospects. Did you gain or lose 15 pounds?
ANNOUNCEMENT
I’m launching a new website and newsletter: Chad Ford’s NBA Big Board.
I started as an independent publisher 25 years ago and I’m going back to my roots. I’ve really missed writing ... Thread
— Chad Ford (@chadfordinsider) April 7, 2021
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
12:40 — “Crazy stuff that I heard today”
18:00 — What to expect at No. 30
23:40 — Herb Jones vs. the home run swings
29:45 — G-League route
31:40 — The top of the draft
35:45 — Where will the chaos start
Listen and Subscribe:
NEXT UP: