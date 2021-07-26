Roundball Roundup: Chad Ford previews the NBA Draft, Jazz at 30

The Jazz hold the 30th pick in this year’s NBA Draft, airing Thursday on ESPN and ABC.

Who will hear their name called? JP asked Chad Ford (NBA Big Board) to give an overview on this year’s class of prospects. Did you gain or lose 15 pounds?

ANNOUNCEMENT I’m launching a new website and newsletter: Chad Ford’s NBA Big Board. I started as an independent publisher 25 years ago and I’m going back to my roots. I’ve really missed writing ... Thread — Chad Ford (@chadfordinsider) April 7, 2021

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

12:40 — “Crazy stuff that I heard today”

18:00 — What to expect at No. 30

23:40 — Herb Jones vs. the home run swings

29:45 — G-League route

31:40 — The top of the draft

35:45 — Where will the chaos start

Listen and Subscribe: