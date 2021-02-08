Roundball Roundup: Carlos Boozer explains why he always yelled "And-1"

Carlos Boozer is the last Jazzman to record a regular season triple-double. Donovan nearly got it yesterday.

Carlos joins RR to talk about the current team. Plus, JP catches up with Nayo Campbell.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

1:50 — CurlyMe!

6:20 — Nayo grew up a Celtics fans

18:40 — First time watching Stockton’s shot against Houston

21:55 — Carlos Boozer earned his degree from Duke

24:00 — Jordan Clarkson as a rookie

28:50 — What it took to succeed in the postseason

34:15 — Coach K in an army helmet

41:10 — And-1

Listen and Subscribe: