Roundball Roundup: Carlos Boozer explains why he always yelled "And-1"
Carlos Boozer is the last Jazzman to record a regular season triple-double. Donovan nearly got it yesterday.
| @spidadmitchell—RT to vote!
27p | 11a | 9r | 4 3pm | 1s | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/NdCkNCQJYK
— utahjazz (@utahjazz) February 7, 2021
Carlos joins RR to talk about the current team. Plus, JP catches up with Nayo Campbell.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
1:50 — CurlyMe!
6:20 — Nayo grew up a Celtics fans
18:40 — First time watching Stockton’s shot against Houston
21:55 — Carlos Boozer earned his degree from Duke
24:00 — Jordan Clarkson as a rookie
28:50 — What it took to succeed in the postseason
34:15 — Coach K in an army helmet
41:10 — And-1
