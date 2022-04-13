Phoenix Suns v Utah Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 8: Former NBA player, Carlos Boozer talks to Hassan Whiteside #21 of the Utah Jazz before the game against the Phoenix Suns on April 8, 2022 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: Carlos Boozer explains what it takes to make a West Finals

Posted: Apr 13, 2022

His performances in the 2007 NBA Playoffs were a dream debut. It was his first postseason experience, and the Jazz forward delivered.

The team honored Carlos Boozer and his contributions to the franchise last Friday in the final home game of the season. Boozer relived his legendary 2007 run with the media and Roundball Roundup.

Ahead of Jazz-Suns, JP Chunga caught up with the former Duke and NBA All-Star.

