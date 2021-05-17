Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: Brian Windhorst says the Jazz have a championship style team
The first final day of the NBA regular season WITH the play-in. JP caught up with ESPN’s Brian Windhorst to recap the day and what it means for the Jazz. It means this…
Team vibes: immaculate
Coming home, SLC.#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/evJgx1eROp
— utahjazz (@utahjazz) May 17, 2021
Windhorst reacted to the Jazz’s seeding and what they could do in the playoffs.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
6:20 — What to think about the Clippers chicanery
17:15 — Jazz are the closest thing to the 2000’s Spurs
26:25 — This LEAGUE’s offense
29:50 — Matching up against Golden State
