Roundball Roundup: Brian Windhorst says the Jazz have a championship style team

The first final day of the NBA regular season WITH the play-in. JP caught up with ESPN’s Brian Windhorst to recap the day and what it means for the Jazz. It means this…

Windhorst reacted to the Jazz’s seeding and what they could do in the playoffs.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

6:20 — What to think about the Clippers chicanery

17:15 — Jazz are the closest thing to the 2000’s Spurs

26:25 — This LEAGUE’s offense

29:50 — Matching up against Golden State

