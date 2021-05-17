Utah Jazz v Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, CA - MAY 16: Royce O'Neale #23 of the Utah Jazz high-fives teammate Rudy Gobert #27 during the game against the Sacramento Kings on May 16, 2021 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: Brian Windhorst says the Jazz have a championship style team

by JP Chunga
Posted: May 17, 2021

The first final day of the NBA regular season WITH the play-in. JP caught up with ESPN’s Brian Windhorst to recap the day and what it means for the Jazz. It means this…

Windhorst reacted to the Jazz’s seeding and what they could do in the playoffs.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

6:20 — What to think about the Clippers chicanery 

17:15 — Jazz are the closest thing to the 2000’s Spurs

26:25 — This LEAGUE’s offense

29:50 — Matching up against Golden State

Listen and Subscribe: 

Tags
Bogdanovic, Bojan, Clarkson, Jordan, Conley, Mike, Gobert, Rudy, Mitchell, Donovan
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter