Roundball Roundup: Bobby Marks on the Jazz’s offseason
An offseason of transition. After an unsatisfying end in LA, the Jazz are moving into 2021-2022 with new leadership. Dennis Lindsey shifts to an advisory role.
ESPN’s front office expert Bobby Marks discusses the move and what general manager Justin Zanik can do with the roster.
The offseason in Utahhttps://t.co/IP8HK48VGw pic.twitter.com/HeQQwSU0o5
— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 19, 2021
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
6:45 — How Dennis Lindsey’s tenure will be remembered
17:10 — Justin Zanik and David Morway
20:05 — Mike Conley
26:00 — Luxury tax
