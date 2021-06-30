Roundball Roundup: Bobby Marks on the Jazz’s offseason

An offseason of transition. After an unsatisfying end in LA, the Jazz are moving into 2021-2022 with new leadership. Dennis Lindsey shifts to an advisory role.

ESPN’s front office expert Bobby Marks discusses the move and what general manager Justin Zanik can do with the roster.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

6:45 — How Dennis Lindsey’s tenure will be remembered

17:10 — Justin Zanik and David Morway

20:05 — Mike Conley

26:00 — Luxury tax

Listen and Subscribe: