Roundball Roundup: Bobby Marks on the Jazz's offseason

With the Lakers winning the title, it is officially the NBA offseason. What are the moves and objectives for the club before next year? JP takes a look with Bobby Marks, ESPN’s front office insider.

Plus, Bobby gives his thoughts on Dennis Lindsey, Justin Zanik, and David Morway.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros

3:30 — Taking an internship with the Nets

7:30 — Working out Kobe Bryant

14:55 — The Deron Williams trade

20:05 — Dealing with Justin Zanik and the Jazz front office

29:35 — Jordan Clarkson’s market

