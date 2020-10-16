Roundball Roundup: Bobby Marks on the Jazz's offseason
With the Lakers winning the title, it is officially the NBA offseason. What are the moves and objectives for the club before next year? JP takes a look with Bobby Marks, ESPN’s front office insider.
Plus, Bobby gives his thoughts on Dennis Lindsey, Justin Zanik, and David Morway.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros
3:30 — Taking an internship with the Nets
7:30 — Working out Kobe Bryant
14:55 — The Deron Williams trade
20:05 — Dealing with Justin Zanik and the Jazz front office
29:35 — Jordan Clarkson’s market
Listen and Subscribe:
