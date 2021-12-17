Roundball Roundup: Bobby Marks describes Danny Ainge’s negotiation style

The Jazz’s CEO of basketball has a track record. Danny Ainge has coached, played, and watched from the front office.

On the Jazz All 30 teams can be found in the below article https://t.co/LO0Zt1Ncda pic.twitter.com/7XG936ueNY — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 15, 2021

JP Chunga caught up with ESPN’s Bobby Marks who explained what Ainge can bring to Utah’s front office.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

3:40 — Michael Peña on Ainge’s golfing competitiveness

12:05 — Where a trade starts

20:05 — Ainge’s reputation

Enter to win a SIGNED Jordan Clarkson jersey here.

Listen and Subscribe: