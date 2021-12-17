SALT LAKE CITY, UT - DECEMBER 15: Danny Ainge named CEO of the Utah Jazz at a press conference with Ryan Smith Owner of the Utah Jazz at vivint.SmartHome Arena on December 15, 2021 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: Bobby Marks describes Danny Ainge’s negotiation style

Posted: Dec 17, 2021

The Jazz’s CEO of basketball has a track record. Danny Ainge has coached, played, and watched from the front office.

JP Chunga caught up with ESPN’s Bobby Marks who explained what Ainge can bring to Utah’s front office.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

3:40 — Michael Peña on Ainge’s golfing competitiveness

12:05 — Where a trade starts

20:05 — Ainge’s reputation

