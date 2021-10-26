Roundball Roundup: Bob Ryan and Jack McCallum educate on NBA 75
For the NBA’s 75th season, the league announced a 75th anniversary team to commemorate the best players in its history.
The complete NBA 75th Anniversary Team #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/v8Tz5ixaab
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) October 21, 2021
Basketball historians Bob Ryan and Jack McCallum joined JP to discuss John Stockton, Karl Malone, Pete Maravich, Adrian Dantley, and the rest of the list.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
7:55 — NBA 50 vs 75
18:55 — The Godfather of all point guards
26:35 — Adrian Dantley
31:25 — Easier than 50
36:55 — John and Karl
