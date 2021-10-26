Roundball Roundup: Bob Ryan and Jack McCallum educate on NBA 75

For the NBA’s 75th season, the league announced a 75th anniversary team to commemorate the best players in its history.

The complete NBA 75th Anniversary Team #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/v8Tz5ixaab — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) October 21, 2021

Basketball historians Bob Ryan and Jack McCallum joined JP to discuss John Stockton, Karl Malone, Pete Maravich, Adrian Dantley, and the rest of the list.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

7:55 — NBA 50 vs 75

18:55 — The Godfather of all point guards

26:35 — Adrian Dantley

31:25 — Easier than 50

36:55 — John and Karl

