Roundball Roundup: Bob Ryan and Jack McCallum educate on NBA 75

by JP Chunga
Posted: Oct 26, 2021

For the NBA’s 75th season, the league announced a 75th anniversary team to commemorate the best players in its history.

Basketball historians Bob Ryan and Jack McCallum joined JP to discuss John Stockton, Karl Malone, Pete Maravich, Adrian Dantley, and the rest of the list. 

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

7:55 — NBA 50 vs 75

18:55 — The Godfather of all point guards

26:35 — Adrian Dantley

31:25 — Easier than 50

36:55 — John and Karl

Listen and Subscribe: 

Tags
Gobert, Rudy, Mitchell, Donovan, Jazz, Utah Jazz Podcast Network, podcast
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter