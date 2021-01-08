Roundball Roundup: Big Wos on the NBA Style Power Rankings
With the Jazz in New York, the team walked the runway with fresh looks.
plaid & pattern pic.twitter.com/tTlgDsbbis
— utahjazz (@utahjazz) January 6, 2021
Native-New Yorker Wosney Lambre of the Athletic NBA joined the show to dish on his Style Power Rankings. Hear why he has Jordan Clarkson as a personal favorite. Plus, JP and Wos review Utah’s games in NYC.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
1:15 — The Ringer on the Jazz and Zach Lowe looks at Donovan Mitchell
6:40 — Where culture and basketball intersect
18:30 — Jordan Clarkson in Wos’s top 3
26:35 — Rudy Gobert
31:25 — “I like how comfortable Mike Conley looks.”
35:30 — The Knicks and Nets
