Roundball Roundup: Big Wos on the NBA Style Power Rankings

With the Jazz in New York, the team walked the runway with fresh looks.

Native-New Yorker Wosney Lambre of the Athletic NBA joined the show to dish on his Style Power Rankings. Hear why he has Jordan Clarkson as a personal favorite. Plus, JP and Wos review Utah’s games in NYC.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

1:15 — The Ringer on the Jazz and Zach Lowe looks at Donovan Mitchell

6:40 — Where culture and basketball intersect

18:30 — Jordan Clarkson in Wos’s top 3

26:35 — Rudy Gobert

31:25 — “I like how comfortable Mike Conley looks.”

35:30 — The Knicks and Nets

