Roundball Roundup: The Big Show's Jake Scott reacts to Jazz-Nuggets + early look at the offseason

The Jazz’s season ended after 7-grueling games against the Nuggets.

Jake Scott, Jazz radio pre/half/post and The Big Show, gives his thoughts on the series and looks ahead to the offseason.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros

2:20 — 475 points combined from Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray

5:00 — Chris Haynes reports an extension for Donovan

6:00 — “The series was incredible”

13:30 — Rudy Gobert

20:15 — Starting to look at the offseason

25:15 — How Jake will remember this season

