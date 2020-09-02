Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets - Game Seven
ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 1: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz plays defense against Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets during Round One, Game Seven of the NBA Playoffs on September 1, 2020 at the AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: The Big Show's Jake Scott reacts to Jazz-Nuggets + early look at the offseason

by JP Chunga
Posted: Sep 02, 2020

The Jazz’s season ended after 7-grueling games against the Nuggets.

Jake Scott, Jazz radio pre/half/post and The Big Show, gives his thoughts on the series and looks ahead to the offseason.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros

2:20 — 475 points combined from Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray

5:00 — Chris Haynes reports an extension for Donovan

6:00 — “The series was incredible”

13:30 — Rudy Gobert

20:15 — Starting to look at the offseason

25:15 — How Jake will remember this season

Listen and Subscribe: 

Tags
Bogdanovic, Bojan, Clarkson, Jordan, Conley, Mike, Gobert, Rudy, Ingles, Joe
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter