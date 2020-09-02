Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: The Big Show's Jake Scott reacts to Jazz-Nuggets + early look at the offseason
The Jazz’s season ended after 7-grueling games against the Nuggets.
Jake Scott, Jazz radio pre/half/post and The Big Show, gives his thoughts on the series and looks ahead to the offseason.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros
2:20 — 475 points combined from Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray
5:00 — Chris Haynes reports an extension for Donovan
6:00 — “The series was incredible”
13:30 — Rudy Gobert
20:15 — Starting to look at the offseason
25:15 — How Jake will remember this season
Listen and Subscribe:
