Roundball Roundup: Beth Mowins on broadcasting Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, and other NBA stars
ESPN’s broadcast on Wednesday is going to be extra special.
ESPN will produce the first #NBA game on a national scale with women-led production and operations teams
Broadcasting pioneers @bethmowins, @heydb and @saltersl will team up for the first time to call the game
Feb. 9 | 10 p.m. ET | ESPN & ESPN Apphttps://t.co/1sb27bGSfT pic.twitter.com/2Ibsd8wAVj
— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) February 3, 2022
JP caught up with Beth Mowins ahead of Jazz-Warriors.
