Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: AT&T SportsNet's Mike Smith on lineups, defense, and sock battles
Lineups are discussed - starting and otherwise. JP gets into the last two and speaks to AT&T Sports analyst Mike Smith about what’s going on. Part one of a two part conversation.
A rundown of the episode:
0:25 — A reading from Andre Iguadola’s The Sixth Man
4:45 — Wednesday’s encouraging points
6:20 — “I fell into it (basketball).”
10:25 — Learning from Kevin McHale and Larry Bird
13:20 — “Mike Conley deserves to start.”
16:00 — Copycat league when it comes to defending Joe Ingles
20:15 — Defense
26:05 — Sock battle
