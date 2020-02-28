Boston Celtics v Utah Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 26: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz reacts during a game against the Boston Celtics on February 26, 2020 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: AT&T SportsNet's Mike Smith on lineups, defense, and sock battles

by JP Chunga
Posted: Feb 28, 2020

Lineups are discussed - starting and otherwise. JP gets into the last two and speaks to AT&T Sports analyst Mike Smith about what’s going on. Part one of a two part conversation. 

A rundown of the episode:

0:25 — A reading from Andre Iguadola’s The Sixth Man

4:45 — Wednesday’s encouraging points

6:20 — “I fell into it (basketball).”

10:25 — Learning from Kevin McHale and Larry Bird

13:20 — “Mike Conley deserves to start.”

16:00 — Copycat league when it comes to defending Joe Ingles

20:15 — Defense

26:05 — Sock battle

Tags
Bogdanovic, Bojan, Conley, Mike, Gobert, Rudy, Ingles, Joe, Mitchell, Donovan

