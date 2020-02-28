Roundball Roundup: AT&T SportsNet's Mike Smith on lineups, defense, and sock battles

Lineups are discussed - starting and otherwise. JP gets into the last two and speaks to AT&T Sports analyst Mike Smith about what’s going on. Part one of a two part conversation.

A rundown of the episode:

0:25 — A reading from Andre Iguadola’s The Sixth Man

4:45 — Wednesday’s encouraging points

6:20 — “I fell into it (basketball).”

10:25 — Learning from Kevin McHale and Larry Bird

13:20 — “Mike Conley deserves to start.”

16:00 — Copycat league when it comes to defending Joe Ingles

20:15 — Defense

26:05 — Sock battle

