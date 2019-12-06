Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: The Athletic's Michael Lee on the Jazz's recent run
How can the Jazz turn it around? UtahJazz.com’s JP Chunga speaks to Michael Lee of The Athletic to discuss his post road trip piece. Read it here.
A rundown of the episode:
1:00 — Realize the glasses can be broken
3:15 — Class President Theory
5:30 — Michael Lee on why he started with the Conley-Mitchell and Thybulle-Simmons turnover
7:15 — Schedule lightens up
11:50 — Mike Conley’s adjustment
16:30 — What it looks like when it works
20:30 — Reviewing the Lakers loss
22:15 — Memphis is about confidence
