Utah Jazz v Philadelphia 76ers
PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 2: Mike Conley #10 of the Utah Jazz handles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers on December 2, 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: The Athletic's Michael Lee on the Jazz's recent run

by JP Chunga
Posted: Dec 06, 2019

How can the Jazz turn it around? UtahJazz.com’s JP Chunga speaks to Michael Lee of The Athletic to discuss his post road trip piece. Read it here

A rundown of the episode:

1:00 — Realize the glasses can be broken

3:15 — Class President Theory

5:30 — Michael Lee on why he started with the Conley-Mitchell and Thybulle-Simmons turnover

7:15 — Schedule lightens up

11:50 — Mike Conley’s adjustment

16:30 — What it looks like when it works

20:30 — Reviewing the Lakers loss

22:15 — Memphis is about confidence

