Roundball Roundup: The Athletic's Michael Lee on the Jazz's recent run

How can the Jazz turn it around? UtahJazz.com’s JP Chunga speaks to Michael Lee of The Athletic to discuss his post road trip piece. Read it here.

A rundown of the episode:

1:00 — Realize the glasses can be broken

3:15 — Class President Theory

5:30 — Michael Lee on why he started with the Conley-Mitchell and Thybulle-Simmons turnover

7:15 — Schedule lightens up

11:50 — Mike Conley’s adjustment

16:30 — What it looks like when it works

20:30 — Reviewing the Lakers loss

22:15 — Memphis is about confidence

Listen and subscribe: