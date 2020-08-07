Roundball Roundup: Around the Western Conference with ESPN's Jorge Sedano

Halfway through the bubble, and the Utah Jazz sit at 5th in the Western Conference. Now's the time for teams to round into form. Which team offers the best matchup for the Jazz? JP asks ESPN's Jorge Sedano + they look around the West at teams that can challenge the Lakers and Clippers.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros

1:00 — Takeaway from LA and Memphis

5:30 — Jorge explains who is selling Lakers stock

12:20 — “I think the Clippers are the deepest team in the league.”

22:50 — Are the Nuggets ‘in the conversation?’

28:15 — His read on the Jazz

33:05 — Why he’s not buying Thunder stock

Listen and Subscribe: