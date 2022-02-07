Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: Ariel Helwani loves the Knicks, but the Jazz are his Western Conference team
How did a kid from Montreal become a huge basketball fan? NBC’s game of the week. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani picked the Knicks in the East and the Jazz in the West.
It’s like I always say: you can’t stop the @utahjazz you can only hope to contain them. #takenote
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 19, 2018
JP chatted with Ariel about hoops, NBA coverage, and UFC crossovers.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
13:55 — This year’s Knicks
25:10 — His controversial New York opinion
28:25 — Covering the NBA for ESPN
36:20 — Favorites from the Jazz
Listen and Subscribe:
