Brooklyn Nets v Utah Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 4: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz interviews after the game against the Brooklyn Nets on February 4, 2022 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: Ariel Helwani loves the Knicks, but the Jazz are his Western Conference team

Posted: Feb 07, 2022

How did a kid from Montreal become a huge basketball fan? NBC’s game of the week. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani picked the Knicks in the East and the Jazz in the West.

JP chatted with Ariel about hoops, NBA coverage, and UFC crossovers.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

13:55 — This year’s Knicks

25:10 — His controversial New York opinion

28:25 — Covering the NBA for ESPN

36:20 — Favorites from the Jazz

