Roundball Roundup: Andrei Kirilenko gives his thoughts on the 2021 Jazz

Post Stockton and Malone, Andrei Kirilenko was the guy. From Russia with Love, AK put up 5x5s and triple-doubles. He connected the Deron Williams-Carlos Boozer Jazz with the team from the past. And, he balled with both.

JP caught up with the Russian to give an update on his life as President of Russian basketball and thoughts on this year’s team.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

6:45 — Turkish tea with Mehmet Our

12:50 — Playing under Jerry Sloan

16:05 — Current team

19:20 — International basketball

Listen and Subscribe: