Roundball Roundup: Andrei Kirilenko gives his thoughts on the 2021 Jazz
Post Stockton and Malone, Andrei Kirilenko was the guy. From Russia with Love, AK put up 5x5s and triple-doubles. He connected the Deron Williams-Carlos Boozer Jazz with the team from the past. And, he balled with both.
— JP Chunga (@JP_Chunga) April 12, 2021
JP caught up with the Russian to give an update on his life as President of Russian basketball and thoughts on this year’s team.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
6:45 — Turkish tea with Mehmet Our
12:50 — Playing under Jerry Sloan
16:05 — Current team
19:20 — International basketball
