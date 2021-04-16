Roundball Roundup: Amin Elhassan on the Jazz’s regular season success

With a lead atop the standings, the Jazz are in the driver’s seat for the West’s number one seed. NBA analyst Amin Elhassan (Le Batard Show, SiriusXM, and Cinephobe) offered his thoughts on Utah’s standing.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

8:35 — Starting in basketball

21:00 — His introduction to analytics

28:00 — What has made the Donovan and Rudy era special

32:25 — How many Hectors are out there?

38:50 — Gotti and other bad movies

