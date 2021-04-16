Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: Amin Elhassan on the Jazz’s regular season success
With a lead atop the standings, the Jazz are in the driver’s seat for the West’s number one seed. NBA analyst Amin Elhassan (Le Batard Show, SiriusXM, and Cinephobe) offered his thoughts on Utah’s standing.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
8:35 — Starting in basketball
21:00 — His introduction to analytics
28:00 — What has made the Donovan and Rudy era special
32:25 — How many Hectors are out there?
38:50 — Gotti and other bad movies
