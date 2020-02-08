Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: All-Star teams drafted + Mike Conley comments on the trade deadline
The Jazz join Team Giannis. The MVP selects the DPOY and Spida Mitchell. Hear JP’s breakdown of the trade deadline and previews of Utah’s matchups against Portland and Houston.
A rundown of the episode:
0:05 — GM Giannis loves Donovan and Rudy
4:10 — Trades improved the Rockets and Clippers
7:55 — Morris kept from the Lakers
9:15 — What to make of Utah-Denver
12:30 — Matching Dame
