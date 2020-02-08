Denver Nuggets v Utah Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 5: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz high-fives Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz against the Denver Nuggets on February 5, 2020 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Roundball Roundup: All-Star teams drafted + Mike Conley comments on the trade deadline

by JP Chunga
Posted: Feb 07, 2020

The Jazz join Team Giannis. The MVP selects the DPOY and Spida Mitchell. Hear JP’s breakdown of the trade deadline and previews of Utah’s matchups against Portland and Houston.

A rundown of the episode:

0:05 — GM Giannis loves Donovan and Rudy

4:10 — Trades improved the Rockets and Clippers

7:55 — Morris kept from the Lakers

9:15 — What to make of Utah-Denver

12:30 — Matching Dame

Listen and subscribe:

Clarkson, Jordan, Conley, Mike, Gobert, Rudy, Mitchell, Donovan, O'Neale, Royce

