The Riffcast: Will the Stifle Tower face the Greek Freak?

Rudy Gobert missed Saturday’s win against the Kings, but ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reports he should be back soon.
There’s optimism that Jazz C Rudy Gobert will not miss any more time due to the left foot strain that caused him to be a late scratch last night, sources said. Utah hosts the Bucks on Monday.
— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 13, 2022
JP Chunga previews tonight’s matchup against the Bucks.
