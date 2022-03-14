Utah Jazz v Milwaukee Bucks
MILWAUKEE, WI - OCTOBER 31: Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz shoots against Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the NBA game at Fiserv Forum on October 31, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

The Riffcast: Will the Stifle Tower face the Greek Freak?

Posted: Mar 14, 2022

Rudy Gobert missed Saturday’s win against the Kings, but ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reports he should be back soon.

JP Chunga previews tonight’s matchup against the Bucks.

Listen and Subscribe: 

Tags
Bogdanovic, Bojan, Clarkson, Jordan, Gobert, Rudy, Snyder, Quin, Jazz
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter