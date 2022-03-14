The Riffcast: Will the Stifle Tower face the Greek Freak?

Rudy Gobert missed Saturday’s win against the Kings, but ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reports he should be back soon.

There’s optimism that Jazz C Rudy Gobert will not miss any more time due to the left foot strain that caused him to be a late scratch last night, sources said. Utah hosts the Bucks on Monday.

— Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 13, 2022