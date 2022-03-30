Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Clippers
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 29: Reggie Jackson #1 of the LA Clippers high fives Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers during the game against the Utah Jazz on March 29, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Riffcast: Turnovers and rebounding do Jazz in against Clips

Posted: Mar 30, 2022

The Jazz were outscored 39-21 in the fourth quarter to fall to the Clippers 121-115.

JP Chunga recapped the loss in LA.

