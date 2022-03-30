The Riffcast: Turnovers and rebounding do Jazz in against Clips

The Jazz were outscored 39-21 in the fourth quarter to fall to the Clippers 121-115.

The Clippers now have come back from 24 or more down four times this season -- they already had the most in the play-by-play era. As for Utah, the Jazz were 235-0 in regular season games where they led by at least 25 points per @ESPNStatsInfo

